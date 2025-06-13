DFDS to launch new fast ferry service in Channel Islands
Danish transport company DFDS will trial a new seasonal high-speed ferry service between the islands of Guernsey and Jersey from Monday, June 16, to the end of August.
The catamaran Ro-Pax ferry Tarifa Jet will be deployed for weekly sailings on the route between St Peter Port in Guernsey and St Helier in Jersey. Each one-way voyage will last approximately 90 minutes.
Berthing trials of the ferry were completed earlier this week in St Peter Harbour, signifying to Guernsey and Jersey officials that the service is ready to commence on Monday.
The only other weekly sailings between the two islands are served by Brittany Ferries, which has been operating on the route since March in fulfilment of a contract awarded by the Guernsey Government.
The new service seeks to help boost passenger traffic between the two islands.
Guernsey Hospitality Association President Alan Sillett told Guernsey Press that passenger traffic had dropped significantly over the past few years.