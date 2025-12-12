DFDS reports soft freight and passenger volumes in November

DFDS has reported a decline in both freight and passenger volumes for November 2025.

Total freight volumes stood at 3.6 million lane metres, representing a decrease of 1.8 per cent compared to the same month in 2024. Adjusted for route changes, freight volumes were 3.8 per cent lower.

The ferry operator noted that North Sea volumes fell below 2024 levels due to softness on most routes, while Mediterranean volumes decreased as expected following capacity reductions.