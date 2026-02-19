DFDS reports profit drop despite higher revenues in 2025

Danish shipping company DFDS has posted its financial results for the full year and the fourth quarter of 2025.

In Q4 2025, the company posted revenues totalling DKK7.303 billion (US$1.15 billion), an increase of one percent compared to the Q4 2024 figure of DKK7.196 billion (US$).

Full year 2025 revenues reached DKK30.947 billion (US$), representing a four per cent increase from DKK29.753 billion (US$) in 2024.