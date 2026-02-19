DFDS reports profit drop despite higher revenues in 2025

Danish shipping company DFDS has posted its financial results for the full year and the fourth quarter of 2025.
In Q4 2025, the company posted revenues totalling DKK7.303 billion (US$1.15 billion), an increase of one percent compared to the Q4 2024 figure of DKK7.196 billion (US$).
Full year 2025 revenues reached DKK30.947 billion (US$), representing a four per cent increase from DKK29.753 billion (US$) in 2024.
Gross operating profit in Q4 2025 totalled DKK705 million (US$), a five per cent drop from the Q4 2024 figure of DKK743 million (US$). Full year 2025 gross operating profit reached DKK3.743 billion (US$), 16 per cent lower than DKK4.44 billion (US$) in the previous year.
The company posted an operating loss of DKK62 million (US$) in Q4 2025 compared to operating profit of DKK2 million (US$) in Q4 2024. For full year 2025, operating profit ended at DKK520 million (US$), a decrease of 65 per cent from the previous year's total of DKK1.506 billion (US$).
"Our financial performance started to turn around in Q4 2025 as the underlying result was above 2024 adjusted for non-comparable items," said DFDS CEO Torben Carlsen. "We also closed the year with strong cash flow performance.
"The Mediterranean ferry network turned profitable again in Q4 2025 and is expected to continue to improve profitability in 2026. The network has been adapted through capacity reductions and launch of a new pricing model. The Nordic and continent logistics business units also improved performance driven to a large extent by the Boost turnaround projects."
Carlsen said these positive developments more than offset lower results in a few other areas. There was also headwind from a slowdown in English Channel ferry market volumes, even though onboard spending continued to grow.
"Revenue in 2026 is expected to be around level with 2025," Carlsen added. "[Operating profit] is expected to be within a range of DKK800 million to DKK1.1 billion (US$).