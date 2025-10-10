DFDS reports mixed September volumes with freight slightly up, passengers down

Danish ferry operator DFDS has reported mixed volume figures for September 2025, with total freight volumes showing a slight increase while passenger numbers declined compared to the same month last year.
Total freight volumes in September were 3.5 million lane metres, which was 0.8 per cent above 2024. However, when adjusted for route changes, the figure was 1.2 per cent lower than the previous year.
North Sea freight volumes were on a par with 2024, while volumes in the Baltic Sea and the Strait of Gibraltar were higher.
Mediterranean volumes were below 2024 levels, a result of a continued slowdown in Turkish automotive manufacturing and reduced capacity on one route.
Channel volumes were above 2024, driven by the company's new Jersey routes.
The number of passengers in September was 423,000. When adjusted for route changes, this figure was 392,000, a decrease of 7.4 per cent compared to September 2024.
Higher passenger volumes in the Baltic Sea were offset by lower volumes, particularly on English Channel routes. The number of cars transported in September was also down by 5.7 per cent year-on-year when adjusted for route changes.