DFDS reports freight growth, passenger decline in May

DFDS transported 3.7 million lane metres of freight across its ferry network in May 2025, a 4.5 per cent increase compared to the same month last year. Adjusted for route changes, the increase was 2.5 per cent.

In an investor update, the company said that freight volumes rose year-on-year in the North Sea region, though operations at the port of Gothenburg were negatively affected by a national strike in Sweden towards the end of the month.