DFDS reports 32 per cent dip in Q3 operating income amid slightly higher revenues

The Q3 result for the network, excluding focus areas, was overall as expected and above 2024 when adjusted for route changes, especially the sale of Oslo-Copenhagen and the exit from Tarifa-Tanger Ville.

DFDS said North Sea freight ferry operations were stable and the Baltic Sea had a good quarter with further improvements expected on the back of the company's new space charter agreement. English Channel operations performed well overall in Q3 even though the Jersey routes incurred extra costs for mainly tonnage changes.

"Strait of Gibraltar delivered on expectations in Q3 and we are excited about deploying the two additional acquired ferries in 2026 pending regulatory approval," added Carlsen.