DFDS reports 32 per cent dip in Q3 operating income amid slightly higher revenues

Danish shipping company DFDS has reported that its revenues totalled DKK8.3 billion (US$1.3 billion) during the third quarter of 2025, an increase of four per cent compared to the same period last year.
The company's operating income meanwhile ended at DKK536 million (US$82.6 million), indicating a 32 decrease from Q3 2024.
"As outlined earlier this year, 2025 is a transitional year for DFDS where we lay the foundation for improving financial performance following the events of 2024," said DFDS Chief Executive Officer Torben Carlsen.
"We have three focus areas that are challenged on earnings and key to improving performance. Today, we are expanding our transition toolbox to accelerate the transition to a higher level of financial performance with a cost reduction programme targeting DKK300 million (US$46 million) of cost reductions in 2026."
The Q3 result for the network, excluding focus areas, was overall as expected and above 2024 when adjusted for route changes, especially the sale of Oslo-Copenhagen and the exit from Tarifa-Tanger Ville.
DFDS said North Sea freight ferry operations were stable and the Baltic Sea had a good quarter with further improvements expected on the back of the company's new space charter agreement. English Channel operations performed well overall in Q3 even though the Jersey routes incurred extra costs for mainly tonnage changes.
"Strait of Gibraltar delivered on expectations in Q3 and we are excited about deploying the two additional acquired ferries in 2026 pending regulatory approval," added Carlsen.
DFDS expects its operating income outlook for 2025 to be lowered to DKK600 million-DKK750 million (US$90 million-US$110 million) from the previous DKK800 million-DKK1 billion (US$120 million-US$150 million) driven mainly by uncertainties regarding the development in Q4 2025 for the Mediterranean ferry and logistics activities.
In addition, the above outlook range will be reduced by the one-off programme cost of around DKK100 million (US$15 million).