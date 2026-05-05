DFDS posts over $5m operating profit in Q1 2026 amid volatile market conditions

“Financial performance in both divisions continued to improve in Q1 2026, which, together with our cash flow focus, also improved financial leverage,” said Karen D. Boesen, DFDS' CFO and interim CEO.

The ferry division’s performance improvement was driven by a higher freight result, especially in the Mediterranean, while the logistics division’s improvement was mainly due to the continent and Nordic business units.

Navigating volatile markets

"The ongoing Iran/Persian Gulf conflict has, since the beginning of March 2026, raised oil prices as well as geopolitical and macro uncertainty," said Boesen. "In our transport network, we have through April 2026 not seen material impacts on volumes. There is, however, a possible downside risk of elevated fuel costs impacting the demand for transport services from both businesses and consumers going forward.

"The significant increase in oil prices, as well as in price spreads, had an initial negative financial impact, which is expected to reverse in Q2 2026. In this volatile market environment, we are focused on adjusting operations in line with market developments. Cost control remains a priority."