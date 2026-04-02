DFDS increases capacity on Baltic Sea route with newly chartered ferry

DFDS has entered into an agreement to charter the Ro-Pax ferry Ciudad de Valencia for the company's Karlshamn-Klaipeda route.

DFDS said the vessel will almost triple passenger capacity compared to the ship it replaces, while also providing additional freight space. This upgrade will enhance service reliability for customers and support DFDS’ continued growth in the Baltic Sea region.

Ciudad de Valencia was built in 2020 and can carry up to 950 passengers and 2.562 lane metres of freight, including 250 cars, and thus brings a large capacity increase. The vessel features 159 cabins, modern public areas with restaurants and bars, a children’s play area, and a designated walking area for pets.