DFDS and TT-Line sign space charter agreement for Baltic Sea routes

Danish shipping and logistics company DFDS has entered into a space charter agreement with TT-Line on three ferry routes in the Baltic Sea. The agreement will allow DFDS to increase the number of sailings it offers between Klaipeda, Lithuania, and Karlshamn, Sweden, while also adding new services to Trelleborg, Sweden, and Travemünde, Germany.

The agreement covers all sailings on the Klaipeda to Karlshamn route, where both operators currently offer services. Through the partnership, DFDS will now also offer capacity for both passenger and freight customers on the Klaipeda to Trelleborg route, and freight-only capacity on the route between Klaipeda and Travemünde, both of which are operated by TT-Line.