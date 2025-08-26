DFDS and TT-Line sign space charter agreement for Baltic Sea routes
Danish shipping and logistics company DFDS has entered into a space charter agreement with TT-Line on three ferry routes in the Baltic Sea. The agreement will allow DFDS to increase the number of sailings it offers between Klaipeda, Lithuania, and Karlshamn, Sweden, while also adding new services to Trelleborg, Sweden, and Travemünde, Germany.
The agreement covers all sailings on the Klaipeda to Karlshamn route, where both operators currently offer services. Through the partnership, DFDS will now also offer capacity for both passenger and freight customers on the Klaipeda to Trelleborg route, and freight-only capacity on the route between Klaipeda and Travemünde, both of which are operated by TT-Line.
This will increase the weekly sailings offered between Klaipeda and Karlshamn to eighteen. The new services will include up to five weekly sailings on the Klaipeda to Trelleborg route and up to six weekly sailings on the freight-only Klaipeda to Travemünde route.
Filip Hermann, Vice President for Channel and Baltics at DFDS, stated that the new agreement enables the company to offer more frequent and flexible sailings while also opening access to new destinations. The agreement will take effect on October 1 for freight on all routes and for passengers on the Karlshamn route, with Trelleborg passengers able to book from November 1.