Denmark's Molslinjen welcomes new hybrid electric ferry to fleet

The ferry has a length of 116.8 metres, a beam of 18.2 metres, a draught of 3.2 metres, a deadweight of 600, a service speed of 17.5 knots, and space for 600 passengers and up to 188 vehicles.

The propulsion arrangement consists of batteries with a total output of 3.1 MWh, permanent magnet motors and four azimuthing thrusters housing fixed-pitch propellers, while four 493ekW generators powered by hydrogenated vegetable oil will serve as backups for the batteries.