Denmark's Molslinjen welcomes new hybrid electric ferry to fleet

A new double-ended Ro-Pax ferry has been delivered to Danish transport company Molslinjen.
The Bureau Veritas-class Tyrfing is the second in a series of hybrid electric ferries designed by Danish naval architecture firm OSK Design for Molslinjen. Nerthus (pictured), the first ferry in the series, was handed over earlier this year.
The ferry has a length of 116.8 metres, a beam of 18.2 metres, a draught of 3.2 metres, a deadweight of 600, a service speed of 17.5 knots, and space for 600 passengers and up to 188 vehicles.
The propulsion arrangement consists of batteries with a total output of 3.1 MWh, permanent magnet motors and four azimuthing thrusters housing fixed-pitch propellers, while four 493ekW generators powered by hydrogenated vegetable oil will serve as backups for the batteries.
Even the charging of the batteries to full capacity can be performed automatically and completed in as little as 20 minutes during turnarounds and while passengers and vehicles are being loaded or offloaded.
Tyrfing will operate on Molslinjen's Ballen-Kalundborg route following her arrival in Denmark in November.