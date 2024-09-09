Delayed Scottish ferry to undergo overhaul soon after entering service
A new ferry being built for Scottish government-owned transport company Caledonian Macbrayne (CalMac) will need to be taken off operations to undergo an overhaul shortly after it finally enters service at the end of this year.
The announcement related to the Ro-Pax ferry Glen Sannox was made following reports that the vessel's scheduled sea trials have been delayed by two weeks.
The ferry itself is also delayed, having been originally scheduled to enter service in 2018, in addition to being four times over budget. According to the most recent estimates, the vessel will commence operational sailings on the main route to Arran along Scotland's west coast this December.
CalMac said the two-week overhaul will entail a number of activities including an underwater inspection of the ferry's hull as required by the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency. The operator claims the refit is required for the vessel to be permitted to operate for a whole year.
Both Glen Sannox and sister ferry Glen Rosa are being built by Ferguson Marine in Glasgow. The ferries' procurement and construction have been marred by issues such as the vessels' failure to satisfy design requirements and some of parts of the vessels themselves approaching obsolescence much earlier than anticipated.