Corsica Linea receives second LNG-powered Ro-Pax ferry

French shipping company Corsica Linea took delivery of its second Ro-Pax ferry powered by liquefied natural gas, the Capu Rossu, on March 26.

A reception ceremony took place at the CMJL Jinling Shipyard in China in coordination with industrial partner Stena RoRo. This follows a construction timeline that began with the keel installation in February 2025 and sea trials in January 2026, according to a statement from the company.

The Capu Rossu belongs to a series of ships designed by Stena RoRo and manufactured at the Weihai shipyard. This industrial programme uses a standardised platform adapted to meet the specific operational requirements of each operator.