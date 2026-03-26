Corsica Linea receives second LNG-powered Ro-Pax ferry

French shipping company Corsica Linea took delivery of its second Ro-Pax ferry powered by liquefied natural gas, the Capu Rossu, on March 26.
A reception ceremony took place at the CMJL Jinling Shipyard in China in coordination with industrial partner Stena RoRo. This follows a construction timeline that began with the keel installation in February 2025 and sea trials in January 2026, according to a statement from the company.
The Capu Rossu belongs to a series of ships designed by Stena RoRo and manufactured at the Weihai shipyard. This industrial programme uses a standardised platform adapted to meet the specific operational requirements of each operator.
Corsica Linea said the vessel was designed to accommodate the specific requirements of transport within the Mediterranean. The new vessel follows the introduction of its sistership, the A Galeotta in 2023.
It is intended to strengthen the transport link between Corsica and the mainland by providing increased capacity and comfort, the company noted.
The company expects the Capu Rossu to reach Marseille in May, adding that it will enter operation from June on the lines serving Corsica.
Two baptism ceremonies are planned to accompany the arrival of the vessel. These events will take place on June 11 in Marseille and June 12 in Ajaccio to coincide with the tenth anniversary of the company.