Construction begins on Washington State Ferries' new hybrid Ro-Paxes

Florida-based Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) has begun construction of three new hybrid Ro-Pax vessels ordered by Washington State Ferries (WSF).

The contract awarded to ESG had called for the construction of two vessels plus an option for an additional vessel. At the steel-cutting ceremony held at ESG's Panama City facilities on Wednesday, August 5, David Sowers, Program Administrator for System Electrification at WSF, said that the Washington State Government has accepted the option in the contract for a third ferry.

As part of the bid terms, ESG will deliver the first ferry in 2030, the second in 2031, and the third in 2032.