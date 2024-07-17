Construction begins on new hybrid Ro-Pax for BC Ferries

Construction has begun on a new hybrid electric Ro-Pax vessel ordered by Canadian transport company BC Ferries. The ferry will belong to the Island-class, six examples of which are already in operation with the same owner.

Upon completion, the ferry will have space for 400 passengers and 47 vehicles, a propulsion system capable of generating only minimal underwater noise, and the ability to operate on hydro-electricity supplied by the British Columbia local grid. A new design will streamline crew operations, enhancing efficiency and effectiveness by having similar technology and protocols across the BC Ferries fleet.