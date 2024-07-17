Construction begins on new hybrid Ro-Pax for BC Ferries

Construction has begun on a new hybrid electric Ro-Pax vessel ordered by Canadian transport company BC Ferries. The ferry will belong to the Island-class, six examples of which are already in operation with the same owner.
Upon completion, the ferry will have space for 400 passengers and 47 vehicles, a propulsion system capable of generating only minimal underwater noise, and the ability to operate on hydro-electricity supplied by the British Columbia local grid. A new design will streamline crew operations, enhancing efficiency and effectiveness by having similar technology and protocols across the BC Ferries fleet.
This ferry and another Island-class vessel will serve Routes 19 (Nanaimo Harbour to Gabriola Island) and 23 (Campbell River to Quadra Island), with plans for fleet redeployment to address capacity constraints on Routes 6 (Crofton to Vesuvius), 24 (Quadra to Cortes), and 22 (Denman to Hornby). BC Ferries said this project will result in significant capacity increases and improved travel certainty, particularly during refit periods.