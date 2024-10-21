Construction begins on new autonomous electric ferries for Fjord1

The double-ended vessels will be operated on Fjord1's coastal route between the villages of Lavik and Oppedal in Vestland county in Western Norway. The ferries will operate on the route for a firm period of eight years with an option to extend by up to three additional years.

Each ferry will have a length of 120 metres, a beam of 18.6 metres, and space for 399 passengers and up to 120 vehicles. The propulsion system will also include electrically-driven Schottel propellers.