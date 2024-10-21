Construction begins on new autonomous electric ferries for Fjord1
Norwegian transport operator Fjord1 has confirmed that construction has started on the first vessel in a new series of four Ro-Pax ferries fitted with batteries and autonomous navigation systems.
The double-ended vessels will be operated on Fjord1's coastal route between the villages of Lavik and Oppedal in Vestland county in Western Norway. The ferries will operate on the route for a firm period of eight years with an option to extend by up to three additional years.
Each ferry will have a length of 120 metres, a beam of 18.6 metres, and space for 399 passengers and up to 120 vehicles. The propulsion system will also include electrically-driven Schottel propellers.
All four ferries are scheduled to be delivered to Fjord1 within the first half of 2026. By 2028, the vessels will be fitted with systems that will permit autonomous navigation and berthing/unberthing.
Design work on the new ferries was undertaken by Norwegian naval architecture firm HAV Design.