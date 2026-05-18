Construction begins on Finnlines' new methanol-powered ferry

The China Merchants Group, through its China Merchants Weihai Shipyard, has begun construction of a new Ro-Pax ferry ordered by Finnish operator Finnlines.
The vessel is the first in a planned series of three ferries that will be operated in the Baltic Sea. Design work is being undertaken by Finnish naval architecture firm Deltamarin in compliance with RINA class requirements.
The new ferry is scheduled to enter service in the summer of 2028.
Finnlines said the vessel will be methanol-powered to strengthen the company's capability to provide low-emission freight and passenger transport services in the coming years.
The ferries in the series will combine large transport capacity, an innovative design, and a high level of passenger comfort in a way that supports environmental sustainability, according to the owner.
The vessels will each have a length of 240 metres and space for 1,000 passengers and up to 5,100 lane metres of freight. Onboard facilities will include 321 passenger cabins, 72 crew cabins, restaurants, bars, a spa, a sauna, a shop, and children's play areas.