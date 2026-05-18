Construction begins on Finnlines' new methanol-powered ferry

The China Merchants Group, through its China Merchants Weihai Shipyard, has begun construction of a new Ro-Pax ferry ordered by Finnish operator Finnlines.

The vessel is the first in a planned series of three ferries that will be operated in the Baltic Sea. Design work is being undertaken by Finnish naval architecture firm Deltamarin in compliance with RINA class requirements.

The new ferry is scheduled to enter service in the summer of 2028.