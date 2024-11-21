Chinese operator to invest in hybrid cross-strait ferries

HSS will invest CNY520 million (US$71.8 million) for the purchase of the new ferries, which will be operated on the Haikou-Xuwen route on the Qiongzhou Strait between the provinces of Hainan and Guangdong.

Each of the ferries will have a steel hull, a bulbous bow, space for 1,250 passengers plus vehicles across seven decks, a hybrid electric propulsion system, two stabilising fins, and two azimuthing thrusters. The onboard spaces will include passenger seating areas as well as public areas.