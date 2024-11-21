Chinese operator to invest in hybrid cross-strait ferries
China's Hainan Strait Shipping (HSS) is inviting interested companies to bid for the construction of two new Ro-Pax ferries to replace some of the ageing vessels being operated by two HSS subsidiaries.
HSS will invest CNY520 million (US$71.8 million) for the purchase of the new ferries, which will be operated on the Haikou-Xuwen route on the Qiongzhou Strait between the provinces of Hainan and Guangdong.
Each of the ferries will have a steel hull, a bulbous bow, space for 1,250 passengers plus vehicles across seven decks, a hybrid electric propulsion system, two stabilising fins, and two azimuthing thrusters. The onboard spaces will include passenger seating areas as well as public areas.
The ferries will also be fitted with intelligent systems that will permit safe navigation in both coastal and offshore areas. HSS expects each ship to generate annual operating revenues of approximately CNY111 million (US$15.3 million) after being put into service.