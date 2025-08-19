Canadian shipbuilder Davie criticises BC Ferries for ordering replacement ships from China
Canadian shipbuilder Chantier Davie has criticised transport operator BC Ferries for opting to have its newest replacement vessels built in China.
In a letter addressed to House of Commons Transport Committee Vice-Chair Xavier Barsalou-Duval, Davie CEO James Davies claimed that the procurement criteria for BC Ferries' new vessels, "were heavily weighted toward the lowest price, effectively favouring Chinese shipyards."
Davies said they had requested that BC Ferries, "balance the procurement criteria by requesting recognition of Canadian content and innovation," but the operator subsequently rejected the request.
Davies claimed that the, "inherent price disadvantage caused by massive state subsidies for Chinese shipyards, coupled with low wages, weak environmental standards and minimal labour protections," meant that Western shipyards stood no chance of competing for the tender, thus leaving Davie, "with no choice but to withdraw."
Davie's remarks on the bidding process have been disputed by Jeff Groot, Executive Director of Communications at BC Ferries.
Groot has since issued a statement saying that BC Ferries was, "not aware of any concrete requests or suggestions from Davie to amend [the] procurement criteria."
The statement added that the vessels' price, "was only a secondary factor," with, "shipyard technical considerations making up more than half of the evaluation."
BC Ferries had selected China Merchants Industry Weihai Shipyards (CMI Weihai) to build what it called four "new major vessels" (NMVs) following a rigorous global procurement process that included a public request for proposals, comprehensive bid evaluations, international site visits, and independent third-party reference checks.
Nicolas Jimenez, CEO of BC Ferries, said earlier that CMI Weihai was "the clear choice" based on factors such as, "technical capabilities, high-quality and safety standards, ferry-building experience, proven ability to deliver safe, reliable vessels on dependable timelines, and overall cost and value," delivered for BC Ferries' customers.
The vessels will be built with diesel-battery hybrid propulsion systems and designed with the capability to operate on full electric power in future. They will also boast upgraded amenities and greater capacities compared to the vessels they are slated to replace.
The NMVs will replace four of BC Ferries' ageing ships nearing the end of their service lives, as these have become increasingly prone to mechanical issues and service disruptions.
The company expects all four NMVs to be in service between 2029 and 2031.