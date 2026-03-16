Builder says troubled Scottish ferry needs new propellers

A Scottish-owned passenger vessel that has been criticised for numerous delays and technical issues will require new propellers to ensure its continued safe operation, a local shipyard executive said recently.

The planned purchase of replacement propellers for the Ro-Pax ferry Glen Sannox was proposed by Graeme Thomson, Chief Executive Officer of Ferguson Marine, which built the vessel and its sister ship Glen Rosa.

Both ferries were originally scheduled for delivery to government-owned operator CalMAc in 2018. However, Glen Sannox was handed over only in late 2024 while Glen Rosa is expected to be "substantially complete" by April 2026, Ferguson Marine said last year.