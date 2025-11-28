BC Ferries' newest 81-metre electric vessel hits the water

A new Ro-Pax ferry slated for Canadian transport operator BC Ferries was recently floated in Romania.
Upon completion, the double-ended vessel will have a length of 81 metres, a beam of 17 metres, a speed of 14 knots, and space for 390 passengers and up to 47 vehicles.
The ferry boasts a new design that will help streamline crew operations, enhancing efficiency and effectiveness by having similar technology and protocols across the BC Ferries fleet.
All four vessels in the same series are scheduled to be in operation by 2027. They will be operated by BC Ferries alongside six earlier vessels fitted with hybrid diesel-electric propulsion systems.
The vessel will be operated on BC Ferries' routes between Nanaimo Harbour and Gabriola Island and between the Campbell River and Quadra Island in British Columbia.
New charging facilities will also be installed at the four stops to enable the ferry to safely charge its batteries even during embarkation and disembarkation.