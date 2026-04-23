AWARDS 2025 | Best Electric Ro-Pax – Hinnoy – The Norwegian Ship Design Company & Torghatten Nord

For NSD, the new ferry is a cutting-edge, environmentally friendly vessel purpose-built for demanding open-water conditions. The high-capacity battery system permits one-hour crossings on electricity alone. As a backup system, four variable-speed biodiesel generators are installed – two fore and two aft.

The vessel's low-resistance hull form is optimized for reduced power consumption and superior seakeeping, which the designer said is crucial for crossing open fjord waters. The ferry charges its two water-cooled battery packs after each trip, but the capacity has been oversized to extend battery life and reduce charging time.

Upon seeing the ferry in operation for the first time in January of this year, NSD expressed satisfaction that the ferry performed well and that it generated positive feedback among both crew and passengers, who described riding on the vessel as comfortable, pleasant and safe.