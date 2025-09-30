Attica Holdings reports higher revenue but wider losses in H1 2025

Greek ferry operator Attica Holdings posted revenue of €326.6 million ($383.8 million) for the first half of 2025, up 2.96 per cent from €317.2 million in the same period last year, supported by growth across its Greek domestic and international routes.

Operating costs rose 14 per cent year on year to €321 million, compared with €281.4 million in the first half of 2024. The company attributed the increase to higher emissions allowance costs, compliance with environmental regulations, and broader inflationary pressures affecting fleet maintenance, procurement, and crew payroll.