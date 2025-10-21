Abu Dhabi transport department affiliate acquires new ferries

Two new aluminium-hulled high-speed Ro-Pax ferries were recently handed over to the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport of Abu Dhabi.
The ferries have successfully completed sea trials and are now being operated by ITC on the 42-kilometre route between Dalma Island and Jebel Dhannah on the UAE mainland.
The 56-metre catamaran vessels have been named Jazirat Dalma and Al Dhannah. Each ferry can transport up to 192 passengers and 25 vehicles at speeds of up to 39 knots.
Each vessel also boasts a spacious, air-conditioned passenger deck that provides comfortable seating for up to 185 passengers, space for an additional seven wheelchair passengers, and two large viewing areas at the bow and the stern.
Also on each ferry are a VIP room for eight passengers, two cafés, five toilets, and a play area for children. Ample luggage and cargo spaces have also been included throughout both the passenger and vehicle decks, which are connected via an onboard elevator.
Each vessel is powered by four MTU engines driving Kongsberg Kamewa waterjets.
The vessels’ vehicle decks have been designed for operational efficiency and allow for fast loading and unloading. The elevated wheelhouse provides each vessel’s captain with unobstructed lines of sight while the bridge deck also features a mess and toilets for the 10-strong crew.
Jazirat Dalma and Al Dhannah were designed specifically for extreme temperatures and sandy conditions in the Arabian Gulf.