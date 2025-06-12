Passenger Vessel News Roundup | June 12 – Hybrid Ro-Paxes for Canada and Finland, UK trimaran ferry demonstrator trials and more

Canada's BC Ferries has selected China Merchants Industry Weihai Shipyards (CMI Weihai) to build four "new major vessels" (NMVs) following a rigorous global procurement process that included a public request for proposals, comprehensive bid evaluations, international site visits, and independent third-party reference checks.

Nicolas Jimenez, CEO of BC Ferries, said CMI Weihai was "the clear choice" based on factors such as, "technical capabilities, high-quality and safety standards, ferry-building experience, proven ability to deliver safe, reliable vessels on dependable timelines, and overall cost and value," delivered for BC Ferries' customers.