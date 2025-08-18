VESSEL REVIEW | Yujian 77 – Electric sightseeing catamaran designed for China's Xiamen Bay

Shipbuilder Funing Heavy Industry recently handed over a new catamaran sightseeing vessel that will be operated primarily in Xiamen Bay in China’s Fujian province.

Yujian 77 (屿见77) has a length of 49 metres (160 feet), a beam of 14.5 metres (47.6 feet), a draught of 2.65 metres (8.69 feet), a depth of 4.15 metres (13.6 feet), and space for 358 passengers across three decks.