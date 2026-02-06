VESSEL REVIEW | Yibin Cultural Tourism – Large electric sightseeing vessel for river navigation in Sichuan, China
A new electric sightseeing vessel has commenced operational sailings in Sichuan province in southwestern China.
Yibin Cultural Tourism (宜宾文旅号; Yibin Wenlu Hao) was designed by the 712 Research Institute subsidiary of the China Shipbuilding Group. She will be operated primarily in inland waters as part of a government-led program of expanding tourism activities in the Sichuan city of Yibin.
Built to ensure greater capacity
The newbuild has a length of 39.9 metres (131 feet), a beam of 10.8 metres (35.4 feet), a depth of 2.5 metres (8.2 feet), and space for up to 205 passengers across three decks.
The dimensions make Yibin Cultural Tourism the largest electric sightseeing vessel currently in operation in Sichuan.
Intelligent power distribution for greater safety
A 2,572kWh lithium battery pack supplied by CATL will enable the vessel to operate with only minimal noise for up to six hours when fully charged.
The batteries provide propulsive power for two 350kW motors while battery management and energy management systems are capable of intelligent distribution of the electrical load to ensure stable and efficient operation of the entire vessel.
Selection of onboard spaces for different types of gatherings and activities
Onboard facilities include a snack bar, a main deck dining hall, and lounges with panoramic windows to provide passengers with unobstructed views of the outside. The top deck is an open-air space that serves as an outdoor viewing area and a venue for events.
Nighttime sightseeing trips are also possible thanks to the vessel’s bow-to-stern exterior lighting.
As with many newbuild sightseeing vessels in China, Yibin Cultural Tourism can also host events such as business meetings, product launches, private banquets, and live performances.