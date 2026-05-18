VESSEL REVIEW | Whale Dreamer – Sightseeing and events catamaran built for Australia's coastal waters

Thai/Australian builder SeaCat Ships recently delivered a new semi-displacement catamaran vessel to local tour operator Sapphire Coastal Adventures.

Whale Dreamer was designed by SeaCat affiliate SeaSpeed Designs. SeaCat said the bespoke aluminium catamaran has been purpose-built for operations in Sydney’s exposed coastal waters. The vessel has an LOA of 23.4 metres (76.8 feet), a beam of eight metres (26 feet), a draught of only 1.65 metres (5.41 feet), a crew of five, and space for 145 passengers.

Based on SeaCat's semi-displacement deep-vee hull platform, Whale Dreamer delivers enhanced seakeeping performance in offshore conditions. The vessel provides a smooth and controlled ride in swell, with reduced slamming and excellent stability, ensuring passenger comfort.

“The hull form has been carefully refined to minimise resistance while still providing a smooth and comfortable ride in exposed coastal conditions,” Paul Birgan, Managing Director of SeaCat Ships, told Baird Maritime.