VESSEL REVIEW | Vologda Dawns & Vologzhanin – Electric tour boats to serve Russia's Vologda Region

Russian shipbuilder Emperium recently delivered two new sightseeing vessels in a series for operation in the Vologda Region.

Vologda Dawns (Вологодские зори; Vologodskiye Zori) and Vologzhanin (Вологжанин; Russian for “resident of Vologda”) belong to the Project EM2108 series of open-air, electric vessels for inner city excursions.

The newbuilds utilise the same design as that of an earlier series of vessels but with modifications including electric propulsion to permit operation in urban areas. The newer vessels also each boast around 90 per cent domestic content and a more ergonomic layout.