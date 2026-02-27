VESSEL REVIEW | Vikhr-1 & Vikhr-2 – Hovercraft pair for winter sightseeing in Saint Petersburg, Russia

Russian shipowner State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) has taken delivery of two new sightseeing hovercraft in a seriesbuilt locally by Gals Shipyard.

Vikhr-1 (Вихрь-1) and Vikhr-2 (Вихрь-2) belong to the Project Sputnik-20 series of hovercraft, which was developed for cross-country navigation across shallow inland waters, ice, and marshland.

The vessels’ cross-country navigation ability is made possible with the aid of rotary centrifugal superchargers developed in-house by the shipbuilder.