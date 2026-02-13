VESSEL REVIEW | Tianhe No 001 – Large hybrid sightseeing boat for operation on China's Songhua River

A new hybrid electric catamaran sightseeing vessel recently commenced operational sailings on the Songhua River in Jilin province in northeastern China.

Tianhe No 001 (天河一号) was built by China Gezhouba Group Machinery and Ship to a design by Chongqing Changhang Ship Design and Research Institute.

Sleek design and improved outside visibility

The vessel’s appearance is based on that of a popular series of high-speed electric trains in operation throughout China. Floor-to-ceiling windows are fitted on the two upper decks near the bow to provide passengers in these areas with unobstructed views ahead, though an open-air top deck and upper deck side walkways with railings are available should passengers wish to be outdoors while underway.