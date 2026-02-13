Tianhe No 001
VESSEL REVIEW | Tianhe No 001 – Large hybrid sightseeing boat for operation on China's Songhua River

A new hybrid electric catamaran sightseeing vessel recently commenced operational sailings on the Songhua River in Jilin province in northeastern China.

Tianhe No 001 (天河一号) was built by China Gezhouba Group Machinery and Ship to a design by Chongqing Changhang Ship Design and Research Institute.

Sleek design and improved outside visibility

The vessel’s appearance is based on that of a popular series of high-speed electric trains in operation throughout China. Floor-to-ceiling windows are fitted on the two upper decks near the bow to provide passengers in these areas with unobstructed views ahead, though an open-air top deck and upper deck side walkways with railings are available should passengers wish to be outdoors while underway.

Electric propulsion coupled with increased capacity

Tianhe No 001 has all-steel construction, an LOA of 58 metres (190 feet), a beam of 15.2 metres (49.9 feet), a draught of only 2.6 metres (8.5 feet), a depth of four metres (13 feet), a gross tonnage of 2,252, and a capacity of 600 passengers across four decks.

According to Chinese media, she is the largest sightseeing vessel by both tonnage and passenger capacity currently in operation in Jilin province.

A hybrid propulsion setup developed by the 712 Research Institute subsidiary of the China Shipbuiding Group consists of two 500kW diesel generators, two 400kW electric motors, and a 2,000kWh battery pack.

Contributing to the local tourism industry expansion in Jilin province

A full charge of the batteries will enable navigation for up to four hours, and a service speed of 10.8 knots can be reached at 100 per cent MCR.

The introduction of Tianhe No 001 into service is part of a broader initiative to enhance tourism along the Songhua River.

Tianhe No 001Jilin Provincial Government
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Sightseeing vessel
Flag: China
Designer: Chongqing Changhang Ship Design and Research Institute, China
Builder: China Gezhouba Group Machinery and Ship
Hull construction material: Steel
Superstructure construction material: Steel
Deck construction material: Steel
Length overall: 58 metres (190 feet)
Beam: 15.2 metres (49.9 feet)
Draught: 2.6 metres (8.5 feet)
Depth: 4.0 metres (13 feet)
Gross tonnage: 2252
Main engines: 2 x 712 Research Institute, each 400 kW
Generators: 2 x 712 Research Institute, each 500 kW
Cruising speed: 10.8 knots
Batteries: 712 Research Institute, 2,000 kWh
Type of fuel: Diesel
Passengers: 600
Operational area: Songhua River, China
