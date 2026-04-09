VESSEL REVIEW | Taihu Lake Sightseeing – Chinese inland tour boat fitted with intelligent systems

Chinese ship designer and builder Wuxi Oriental High-Speed Boat Development has completed construction of a new electric sightseeing vessel for operation on Taihu Lake in Jiangsu province.

Taihu Lake Sightseeing (太湖揽胜; Taihu Lansheng) has an LOA of 32 metres (100 feet), a beam of seven metres (23 feet), and a maximum speed of 7.6 knots.

The vessel consists of a main deck enclosed cabin with panoramic and overhead windows and an open-air upper deck that can also serve as an observation area.