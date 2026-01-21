VESSEL REVIEW | Starship Navigator Quanyun – Day and night sightseeing vessel for operation on China's Pearl River

Starship Navigator Quanyun has an LOA of 43 metres (140 feet), an all-electric propulsion system that includes a large-capacity lithium battery pack, two decks with seating for up to 428 passengers, and an open-air top deck for viewing and gatherings.

A full charge of the batteries will enable the vessel to sail for up to seven hours while generating only minimal noise.

Versatile promotional and tourism platform

The outer hull is fitted with a large LED screen for promotional and entertainment purposes. The interior spaces meanwhile feature multimedia systems whereas large panoramic windows will provide passengers with unobstructed views of the outside.

Construction of Starship Navigator Quanyun was completed in compliance with China Classification Society requirements. Design work on the vessel was undertaken by the 605 Research Institute of the China Shipbuilding Group.