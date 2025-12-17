VESSEL REVIEW | Solidaire II – Multi-purpose leisure boat delivered to French social action organisation

French shipbuilder Bord a Bord recently handed over a new recreational boat to CMCAS Marseille, a social support organisation for Marseille-based employees in the French electricity and gas industries as well as their families.

Solidaire II was designed by Oeuvres Vives Naval Architecture in compliance with Bureau Veritas class requirements. The boat was acquired in line with CMCAS Marseille’s broader mandate of facilitating sports, leisure events, health promotion, and other activities to ensure the well-being of its many beneficiaries.