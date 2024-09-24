VESSEL REVIEW | Sightseeing catamaran to operate on Far East Russia's coastal routes

The vessel was built as the lead unit of a planned new series of catamarans for operation along coastal routes.

The lead Project T108 vessel has a length of 12.5 metres (41 feet), a beam of 4.5 metres (15 feet), a maximum draught of 0.67 metre (2.2 feet), a displacement of 12 tonnes, seating for up to 12 passengers, and two 223kW (300hp) engines that deliver a top speed of 27 knots and a cruising speed of 22 knots. The catamaran hull design guarantees improved stability even at high operating speeds, thus minimising occupant fatigue.