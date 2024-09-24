VESSEL REVIEW | Sightseeing catamaran to operate on Far East Russia's coastal routes
Russian shipbuilder Korablestroyeniye i Kompozity recently handed over a new catamaran tour vessel to the government of Primorsky Territory in Far Eastern Russia.
The vessel was built as the lead unit of a planned new series of catamarans for operation along coastal routes.
The lead Project T108 vessel has a length of 12.5 metres (41 feet), a beam of 4.5 metres (15 feet), a maximum draught of 0.67 metre (2.2 feet), a displacement of 12 tonnes, seating for up to 12 passengers, and two 223kW (300hp) engines that deliver a top speed of 27 knots and a cruising speed of 22 knots. The catamaran hull design guarantees improved stability even at high operating speeds, thus minimising occupant fatigue.
Spacious interior with a compact hull
The catamaran design was chosen to enable a 12-metre vessel to have the same total onboard volume as that of a larger 18-metre monohull. This then permits the installation of additional passenger seats.
Two helm stations are installed in the main deck cabin and on the flying bridge to allow for safe manoeuvring and berthing/unberthing in harbours. The controls also include a joystick to enable precise manoeuvring and positioning even with minimal operator input.
Also fitted are two 600-litre (130-gallon) fuel tanks and a 300-litre (66-gallon) freshwater tank.
The catamaran will be operated in Vladivostok, particularly the waters of Amur Bay.
Alexei Pikalov, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Primorsky Territory, said the government expects the project will become the basis for the serial construction of composite catamarans in the region. This will be possible through cooperation of the various members within the newly created industrial shipbuilding cluster to which the catamaran’s builder also belongs, and Pikalov assured that a portion of the costs of manufacture will be subsidised.