VESSEL REVIEW | Saute Moutons 19 – Fast and agile jet boat for operation on Canada's Niagara River
Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours, a guided boat tour operator based in Queenston in Ontario, Canada, has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of a new vessel designed by local company BYD Naval Architects.
The new boat has been named Saute Moutons 19. The name is derived from the saute moutons (“jumping sheep”) phenomenon of turbulent waters in the Niagara Gorge.
“Saute Moutons 19 is a purpose-built high-performance jet boat designed to safely navigate the powerful rapids of the Niagara River,” BYD told Baird Maritime. “A unique feature is her ability to perform 360-degree turns at full passenger load, a rare capability that required careful hull and propulsion integration.”
The designer said the boat is also fitted with hydraulic passenger seating, designed to absorb the high-impact forces of running rapids while ensuring passenger comfort and safety. Up to 64 passengers can be embarked.
The brief was to deliver a rugged, highly manoeuvrable vessel that could operate safely in extreme whitewater conditions while maximising passenger capacity. The owner required shock-absorbing seating, extreme manoeuvrability at full load, and a structure robust enough to handle daily pounding in class V rapids, all without sacrificing speed or performance.
“Her daily duties demand rapid manoeuvring, shock absorption, and reliable performance in one of the most punishing environments a commercial passenger craft can face,” said BYD. “She expands fleet capacity, improves passenger safety and comfort with hydraulic seating, and provides a thrilling, memorable ride with her ability to perform spins all while maintaining compliance with Transport Canada regulations.”
Boasting comfortable seating and responsive waterjet propulsion
The designer added that the vessel will also provide a jet boat experience different from that of the typical open-boat style the owner has in its fleet. It will also extend the operating season and revenue generation due to the closed boat, which is climate-controlled for increased passenger comfort.
“The hydraulic seating system is the defining feature, providing both comfort and critical safety in an environment where passengers experience repeated heavy shocks from rapids. The vessel is fully compliant with Transport Canada Marine Regulations for Passenger Vessels and it runs a commercial grade HVAC system to deal with the heatloads from the clear dome on top.
“We also included a special perforated graphic on the outside of the dome to increase heat rejection of the dome itself to reduce the load on the HVAC system.”
The propulsion setup includes three Scania DI13 650hp (480kW) diesel engines driving Hamilton HTX30 waterjets. BYD said this arrangement provides the thrust, speed, and manoeuvrability required for whitewater operations.
“The HamiltonJet system enables full-load 360-degree spins and shallow-water operation while eliminating exposed propellers. This ensures both safety and performance in a debris-heavy, turbulent river environment.”
The electronics suite includes commercial-grade navigation, GPS, radar, VHF radios, and integrated engine monitoring. There is also audio visual equipment for providing an enhanced passenger experience, according to the designer.
Effective weight distribution achieved without sacrificing durability
The main challenge encountered in the design process lay in finding the ideal balance between robustness and weight.
“The vessel had to be strong enough to endure continuous high-impact loads from rapids but not so heavy that it lost performance,” BYD told Baird Maritime.
“Because waterjet propulsion depends on the vessel being able to achieve plane, every kilogram mattered. We had to carefully optimise the structure, systems, and seating to maintain safety and durability while keeping the weight within limits that would allow the vessel to plane quickly and perform jet spins at full load.”
Ensuring the hull was rugged and reinforced while also managing material choices and system integration to prevent weight creep also posed issues during construction, according to the designer. The hydraulic seating and other passenger safety features added complexity, as these had to be integrated without compromising structural strength or performance.
BYD said it learned that weight management is as critical as strength in extreme-performance commercial passenger craft.
“Finding the balance between ruggedness and agility is key to both operational safety and passenger experience. We also learned the value of designing seating systems around impact absorption, which can be applied to other high-speed passenger vessels.”