VESSEL REVIEW | Saute Moutons 19 – Fast and agile jet boat for operation on Canada's Niagara River

Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours, a guided boat tour operator based in Queenston in Ontario, Canada, has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of a new vessel designed by local company BYD Naval Architects.

The new boat has been named Saute Moutons 19. The name is derived from the saute moutons (“jumping sheep”) phenomenon of turbulent waters in the Niagara Gorge.

“Saute Moutons 19 is a purpose-built high-performance jet boat designed to safely navigate the powerful rapids of the Niagara River,” BYD told Baird Maritime. “A unique feature is her ability to perform 360-degree turns at full passenger load, a rare capability that required careful hull and propulsion integration.”