VESSEL REVIEW | Sanya – Luxury sailing yacht to serve island-hopping itineraries in Indonesia
Pacific High, a private charter boat company based on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali, recently added a new yacht to its fleet.
The 36-metre (120-foot), two-masted Sanya – named after the Sanskrit for “first ray of light” – is an example of a locally-built sailing vessel type known as a phinisi. She has a wooden hull and two cabins that can accommodate up to five guests on each trip, while her selection of onboard amenities is nearly similar to that of the 2021-built Senja, another vessel in the Pacific High fleet.
Hotel-style accommodation for five
Inside the 25-square-metre (270-square-foot), air-conditioned master cabin are a private bathroom, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a king-size bed for adults and a smaller bed for children, making the space ideal for couples as well as small families.
The master cabin opens onto a private main deck terrace that boasts a small refrigerator/minibar, a sunbed, a dining table, an outdoor shower, and a swim platform. This area of the vessel also serves as an ideal spot for relaxation during nighttime as well as daytime.
Located on the lower deck is the guest cabin, with a double bed that can be split into two single beds if required. Like the master cabin, this space has air conditioning and a private bathroom.
The vessel’s foredeck is also the main dining area with an adjacent bar. At the centre of the space is a table surrounded by sunbeds. Because there are no walls or other partitions, guests can have their meals with the horizon as the view.
On the upper deck is an elevated sunbed offering 360-degree views as well as easy access from both the private deck and the foredeck. This area of the vessel also serves as a venue for small gatherings or group activities such as yoga.
Sails provide the main propulsion that will allow her to cruise at seven knots, though a 280hp (200kW) engine is also fitted.
Modern vessel utilising a proven traditional layout
Construction of Sanya was undertaken at Pacific High’s own shipyard in South Sulawesi, while design work on the vessel was done by company Co-Founder Yann Martinie de Maisonneuve.
The fourth vessel to join the owner’s current active fleet, she will initially sail on two-week itineraries between Komodo and Sumbawa to allow guests to experience Indonesia’s culture and nature, according to Pacific High COO Co-Founder Johanna Merer.
Areas of interest in each itinerary include Komodo National Park, small coastal villages, and stretches of water where whale sharks can be spotted.
In October, the yacht will relocate to Raja Ampat, a popular dive destination.