VESSEL REVIEW | Sanya – Luxury sailing yacht to serve island-hopping itineraries in Indonesia

Inside the 25-square-metre (270-square-foot), air-conditioned master cabin are a private bathroom, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a king-size bed for adults and a smaller bed for children, making the space ideal for couples as well as small families.

The master cabin opens onto a private main deck terrace that boasts a small refrigerator/minibar, a sunbed, a dining table, an outdoor shower, and a swim platform. This area of the vessel also serves as an ideal spot for relaxation during nighttime as well as daytime.