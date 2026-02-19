VESSEL REVIEW | Romantic Zhuhai – Electric luxury sightseeing vessel enters service in Guangdong, China

An electric passenger vessel recently delivered to Chinese tour operator the Zhuhai Transportation Holdings Group has been placed into service on the sightseeing route around Macau and the city of Zhuhai in southern China’s Guangdong province.

Classed by China Classification Society, Romantic Zhuhai (浪漫珠海; Langman Zhuhai) is notable for her battery propulsion, which makes her the first all-electric luxury sightseeing vessel in operation in her namesake city.

The newbuild has all-aluminium construction, an LOA of 49.9 metres (164 feet), a beam of 13.5 metres (44.3 feet), a capacity of 398 passengers across three decks, and a service speed of 11 knots.