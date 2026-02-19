VESSEL REVIEW | Romantic Zhuhai – Electric luxury sightseeing vessel enters service in Guangdong, China
An electric passenger vessel recently delivered to Chinese tour operator the Zhuhai Transportation Holdings Group has been placed into service on the sightseeing route around Macau and the city of Zhuhai in southern China’s Guangdong province.
Classed by China Classification Society, Romantic Zhuhai (浪漫珠海; Langman Zhuhai) is notable for her battery propulsion, which makes her the first all-electric luxury sightseeing vessel in operation in her namesake city.
The newbuild has all-aluminium construction, an LOA of 49.9 metres (164 feet), a beam of 13.5 metres (44.3 feet), a capacity of 398 passengers across three decks, and a service speed of 11 knots.
Unique design featuring traces of regional heritage
The vessel’s streamlined hull adopts a design that was inspired by the appearance and movement of dolphins and also incorporates traces of Macau culture, according to Chinese media. The latter features were included to commemorate the many years of collaboration between Zhuhai and Macau in a range of areas that include tourism and trade.
Located on the aft upper deck is a panoramic viewing area with a shape developed to be similar to that of a lotus. This area features floor-to-ceiling windows and a skylight to provide passengers with unobstructed views of the outside and to let in as much natural light as possible during daytime.
Ample amenities plus suitability for nighttime sailings
The interior boasts a main deck dining hall that can also serve as an events venue while individual rooms are reserved for private dining and business meetings. On the sun deck, passengers can enjoy open-air sightseeing and activities such as live musical performances.
The vessel is capable of nighttime as well as daytime sailings. During nighttime, her exterior LED lights will feature multiple colours, allowing her to be easily seen from shore as she sails along the waters off Zhuhai.
Romantic Zhuhai was designed by the Wuhan Yangtze River Ship Design Institute and built by Aulong Shipbuilding. She is being operated by Zhuhai Transportation Holdings through its Blue Sea Jet business unit.