VESSEL REVIEW | Prive – Modular pontoon boat for sightseeing and private events
Spanish boatbuilder Moggaro Aluminium Yachts recently handed over a new pontoon boat to the Privé Group, a boat rental company based in Washington, DC.
The boat, also named Privé, is a fully customisable modular platform built in marine-grade aluminium and tailored to the specific needs of the operator. It offers improvements in usable space, flexibility, and business potential, according to the builder.
The vessel measures 10 metres (33 feet) long and four metres (13 feet) wide. The onboard space makes it ideal for hosting private family gatherings, corporate events, and tourism activities to name a few.
It is the latest vessel in a series that includes examples already in operation in Europe, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Middle East.
Multi-use platform for use on the Potomac River
“The particularity of this vessel is that it is a pontoon delivered in the USA but built in Spain,” Moggaro told Baird Maritime.
“In the country that has the largest pontoon market in the world, with the highest number of pontoon manufacturers, it is remarkable that the client chose to acquire our pontoon and import it from Spain — something that makes us very proud.”
The builder said that this highlights the fact that in the United States, there is virtually no offering of custom-built pontoons of over eight metres (26 feet) in length, or the available options are prohibitively expensive, which is why the client ultimately opted to source its new boat from overseas.
“The client was looking for a pontoon-type vessel with ample space, intended to offer different types of experiences,” said Moggaro.
The builder's proposal was based on providing floating platforms (pontoons) where space is the main priority, allowing the area to be used in a highly versatile way.
“In other words, the client can offer different configurations depending on the type of experience they want to deliver, placing suitable furniture for each occasion or simply removing it to create a more open and spacious layout.”
The vessel has been delivered to Washington, DC, and operates on the Potomac River. It carries out several trips per day for groups, offering a range of activities within the ample space available on the main deck.
The owner already operates other vessels but needed a larger and more spacious boat to expand his range of events and celebrations.
“The key advantage of pontoons is their excellent stability, and in this case the model is certified for 30 passengers for inland waters, making it ideal for hosting group activities in complete safety and comfort,” Moggaro said.
Proven design and layout with additional refinements
The pontoon boat is powered by a Suzuki DF 100 BTL outboard engine, while the electronics suite consists mainly of audio equipment – a GS USB/MP3/Bluetooth unit, a Kicker four-channel amplifier, and six Imnasa 200W speakers.
The vessel features a large console designed as a countertop unit, which includes a sink with a Vetus 61-litre (13-gallon) freshwater tank. The console also serves as a storage space for the engine start batteries and service batteries, as well as a stowage area for lifejackets.
The boat is also equipped with a bathroom with a Vetus electric toilet and a 72-litre (16-gallon) blackwater tank. The deck is meanwhile built with wood-effect composite planks, a material that Moggaro said offers high resistance and long-term durability.
All remaining furniture was installed directly by the client.
“The design was not a major challenge, as we already had this model developed, and this was likely one of the reasons why the client found our proposal appealing,” Moggaro told Baird Maritime.
“The main challenge during construction, however, was achieving an excellent level of finish, considering that this was our first pontoon delivered to the USA and was therefore very likely to attract significant attention. Our quality policy is always to pursue excellence, but in this case the expectation was even higher, which made us push that standard even further.”
The company said that, as with earlier vessel construction projects, the pontoon boat project provided learning opportunities. In this case, the outboard engine support assembly was reinforced, as the vessel was fitted with a more powerful engine than those typically installed on this type of boat.
“We also built a larger fuel tank and took the opportunity to conceal it within a deck-mounted cabinet that was integrated into the vessel’s overall design.”