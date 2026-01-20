VESSEL REVIEW | Prive – Modular pontoon boat for sightseeing and private events

Spanish boatbuilder Moggaro Aluminium Yachts recently handed over a new pontoon boat to the Privé Group, a boat rental company based in Washington, DC.

The boat, also named Privé, is a fully customisable modular platform built in marine-grade aluminium and tailored to the specific needs of the operator. It offers improvements in usable space, flexibility, and business potential, according to the builder.

The vessel measures 10 metres (33 feet) long and four metres (13 feet) wide. The onboard space makes it ideal for hosting private family gatherings, corporate events, and tourism activities to name a few.

It is the latest vessel in a series that includes examples already in operation in Europe, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Middle East.