VESSEL REVIEW | Pangolin Voyager – Electric trimaran houseboat to sail on wildlife photography trips on Africa's Chobe River

Pangolin Photo Safaris, a wildlife photography safari excursion company based in Cape Town, South Africa, has welcomed a new trimaran houseboat and sightseeing vessel into service.

Built in Namibia by ESB Boats, the 31.7- by 9.8-metre (104- by 32-foot) Pangolin Voyager replaces an earlier similarly named vessel that Pangolin Photo Safaris acquired in 2015. The houseboat has been designed with the specific needs of the owner’s wildlife photography clients in mind.

The new Pangolin Voyager was designed from the outset to be larger, more stable, and lighter than her predecessor. To ensure lightweight construction, aluminium was used instead of steel for the vessel's hull and superstructure.