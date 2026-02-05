VESSEL REVIEW | Pangolin Voyager – Electric trimaran houseboat to sail on wildlife photography trips on Africa's Chobe River
Pangolin Photo Safaris, a wildlife photography safari excursion company based in Cape Town, South Africa, has welcomed a new trimaran houseboat and sightseeing vessel into service.
Built in Namibia by ESB Boats, the 31.7- by 9.8-metre (104- by 32-foot) Pangolin Voyager replaces an earlier similarly named vessel that Pangolin Photo Safaris acquired in 2015. The houseboat has been designed with the specific needs of the owner’s wildlife photography clients in mind.
The new Pangolin Voyager was designed from the outset to be larger, more stable, and lighter than her predecessor. To ensure lightweight construction, aluminium was used instead of steel for the vessel's hull and superstructure.
Broad selection of amenities for overnight operation
Pangolin Voyager features five identical cabins, each of which can be configured with either double or twin beds. Each cabin has an en suite shower and toilet as well as air conditioning and plug points for charging batteries and devices.
The near floor-to-ceiling windows are fitted with mosquito nets, allowing guests to rest comfortably during nighttime.
The upper level features living and dining areas as well as a bar. Large glass sliding doors offer unobstructed views of the outside.
Electric propulsion delivering improved manoeuvrability for river navigation
Adjacent to the lounge on the upper level is an air-conditioned and darkened editing suite where guests can download, review and process their images. During hosted photo safaris, the hosts will often use this room to hold editing sessions as well as presentations.
The roof of the boat supports an array of solar panels that can generate all the electricity required to power the onboard systems. Propulsive power is provided by four 40kW fully electric outboard engines from RAD Propulsion connected to two RAD 61kWh batteries.
There are two drives near the bow between the hulls and two near the stern. The drives can rotate 180 degrees and are independently controlled, thus giving the vessel significantly enhanced manoeuvrability for precise docking and navigation through narrow channels.
Pangolin Voyager will be operated primarily on the Chobe River, which serves as the natural border between Namibia and Botswana. The vessel will be based on the Namibian side of the river with the Chobe National Park as the opposite bank.
Thanks to the electric propulsion, low-noise and low-vibration operation is possible, this allowing the vessel to navigate the river without disturbing the local wildlife. The vessel will have three designated mooring spots, visited over the course of guests' stays, alongside specially designed eight-seater photo boats for morning and afternoon safaris.
Pangolin Voyager is also available for private charter for a group of friends or family.