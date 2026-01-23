VESSEL REVIEW | North Journey 36 – Chinese tour operator debuts large-capacity catamaran in Beibu Gulf
China's Jiangxi Jiangxin Shipbuilding recently handed over a new catamaran sightseeing vessel to local shipowner Beihai Xinyi Cruise.
North Journey 36 (北游36; Beiyou 36) will be operated between the city of Beihai and Weizhou Island in the Beibu Gulf within the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of southern China. Besides sailing on sightseeing excursions, she will also provide a commuter service for Beihai and Weizhou residents.
Shallow-draught design for sailing in a broad range of coastal zones
The all-aluminium vessel has an LOA of 71 metres (230 feet), a beam of 17 metres (56 feet), a draught of only 2.1 metres (6.9 feet), a depth of 5.6 metres (18 feet), and space for up to 1,200 passengers, giving her one of the largest passenger capacities of any aluminium catamaran built in China to date.
Her low draught will meanwhile enable her to navigate in some of the shallower areas of the Beibu Gulf.
Lightweight construction contributing to fast transit speeds
Four main engines will drive waterjets to deliver a top speed of 29 knots, a range of 400 nautical miles, and enhanced manoeuvrability ideal for coastal navigation. Thanks to her lightweight aluminium construction, the vessel is highly efficient, being able to cover the same sailing distances with reduced fuel consumption levels.
The interiors have meanwhile been laid out with well-appointed seating areas and panoramic windows. Equipment for facilitating ease of boarding and disembarkation is also fitted, allowing for faster turnarounds during regular operations.
North Journey 36 is a sister ship of North Journey 26, which was handed over to the same customer in 2020 following completion at Aulong Shipbuilding. Both vessels are being operated on the Beihai-Weizhou route.
North Journey 36 is classed by China Classification Society.