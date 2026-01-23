VESSEL REVIEW | North Journey 36 – Chinese tour operator debuts large-capacity catamaran in Beibu Gulf

Four main engines will drive waterjets to deliver a top speed of 29 knots, a range of 400 nautical miles, and enhanced manoeuvrability ideal for coastal navigation. Thanks to her lightweight aluminium construction, the vessel is highly efficient, being able to cover the same sailing distances with reduced fuel consumption levels.

The interiors have meanwhile been laid out with well-appointed seating areas and panoramic windows. Equipment for facilitating ease of boarding and disembarkation is also fitted, allowing for faster turnarounds during regular operations.

North Journey 36 is a sister ship of North Journey 26, which was handed over to the same customer in 2020 following completion at Aulong Shipbuilding. Both vessels are being operated on the Beihai-Weizhou route.

North Journey 36 is classed by China Classification Society.