VESSEL REVIEW | Mundo Marino Sostenible – Sightseeing and research sailing catamaran for Spanish coastal routes

The vessel will be operated in the Mediterranean Sea just off Valencia, Costa Blanca, and Málaga, offering eco-tourism excursions, cultural trips, educational tours for schools and universities, and biodiversity monitoring missions.

“Mundo Marino Sostenible is the first large eco-passenger catamaran in Spain designed from the keel up with hybrid renewable energy integration,” David de Haro Malo de Molina, Owner and Fleet Manager of Mundo Marino, told Baird Maritime.

“It features solar panels, hydrogenerators, and lithium battery banks to cut fuel consumption by up to 40 per cent, ensuring silent, environmentally responsible operations.”