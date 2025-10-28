VESSEL REVIEW | LRAJ Green – Solar-powered tour boat for operation on India's Mandovi River
Indian boatbuilder NavAlt Solar and Electric Boats and technology company LRAJ Green Solutions have delivered a new 44-passenger sightseeing vessel fitted with a propulsion system that includes an array of solar panels.
The 15- by five-metre (49- by 16-foot) LRAJ Green has a 12kW solar plant and two 40kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries driving two 20kW inboard motors via direct shaft for greater efficiency. The motors and the batteries were supplied by Greenship, NavAlt’s newly established electric propulsion brand.
Electric propulsion with redundancy for continuous sailings
The solar array supplies energy directly to the motors or for charging the batteries, depending on available sunlight and load demand. The system smartly switches between sources to optimise energy use.
A third 40kWh LFP battery is available as an auxiliary unit and as a power source for the air conditioning and some of the other onboard systems, while a 20kVA generator will serve as a backup (though the builder expects that it will be rarely used). NavAlt said that in case of any failure in either of the two main batteries, the auxiliary pack can seamlessly take over, offering redundancy and operational safety.
Advanced monitoring systems for greater safety
A vessel control unit balances energy flows and monitors system health. Remote monitoring and dashboards allow the four crewmembers as well as shoreside technical teams to keep a close watch on key parameters such as voltage, temperature, power output, and system alerts.
The wheelhouse is placed forward of the main passenger cabin to ensure unobstructed visibility ahead while forward-leaning windscreens help reduce glare and allow for the minimal use of the wiper during periods of light rain.
LRAJ Green will be operated in Goa state, particularly on the Mandovi River. According to the Goa State Government, the vessel is the first privately owned, solar-powered tour boat in operation on the Mandovi.
The boat, which is certified by the Goa Government’s Captain of Ports Department, has already commenced regular departures from the Panjim ferry ramp.