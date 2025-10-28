VESSEL REVIEW | LRAJ Green – Solar-powered tour boat for operation on India's Mandovi River

The solar array supplies energy directly to the motors or for charging the batteries, depending on available sunlight and load demand. The system smartly switches between sources to optimise energy use.

A third 40kWh LFP battery is available as an auxiliary unit and as a power source for the air conditioning and some of the other onboard systems, while a 20kVA generator will serve as a backup (though the builder expects that it will be rarely used). NavAlt said that in case of any failure in either of the two main batteries, the auxiliary pack can seamlessly take over, offering redundancy and operational safety.