VESSEL REVIEW | Kingfisher – Hydrogen-powered demonstrator houseboat to be operated in Germany's inland waters
German shipbuilder Kiebitzberg Schiffswerft has handed over a new houseboat to local river cruise operator Eichberger Schiffservice.
Developed in-house by Eichberger, Kingfisher also serves as a technology demonstrator vessel, being fitted with hydrogen fuel cell propulsion and solar panels in line with the owner’s aim of providing tourists with a local emissions-free travel option along inland waterways in Germany.
Fitted with hybrid hydrogen-electric propulsion
The idea for the development of Kingfisher originated with Eichberger Schiffsservice, while the Bavarian State Ministry of Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy – as part of the Bavarian Energy Research Programme – provided financial support for the project.
Kiebitzberg is responsible for building the demonstrator, which is equipped with a Deep Blue 50kW engine and an 80kWh battery supplied by electric propulsion specialist Torqeedo. The integrated fuel cell from Argo-Anleg enables a completely energy-self-sufficient stay on the water for several days with a daily travel time of four hours.
Ample amenities for multi-day charters
The onboard facilities cover a total area of 65 square metres (700 square feet) and include a large sun deck, a bedroom with en suite toilet, a living room with sofa bed, a main bathroom with shower and toilet, indoor and outdoor kitchens, and a covered terrace that doubles as an al fresco dining area.
The houseboat features underfloor heating, air conditioning, and a wastewater treatment system. The prototype is also equipped with solar panels on the wide roofs. These can generate additional energy of up to three kWh during longer periods of mooring.
Earlier this year, Kingfisher completed a journey covering a total distance of approximately 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) from Kiebitzberg’s shipyard in Havelburg to Eichberger’s facilities in Bavaria, undergoing extensive testing along the way. Upon entering operational service, she will initially be available for private charters lasting four to five days on the Danube River.
Eichberger plans to place another nine similar houseboats into service.