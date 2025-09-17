VESSEL REVIEW | Kingfisher – Hydrogen-powered demonstrator houseboat to be operated in Germany's inland waters

The idea for the development of Kingfisher originated with Eichberger Schiffsservice, while the Bavarian State Ministry of Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy – as part of the Bavarian Energy Research Programme – provided financial support for the project.

Kiebitzberg is responsible for building the demonstrator, which is equipped with a Deep Blue 50kW engine and an 80kWh battery supplied by electric propulsion specialist Torqeedo. The integrated fuel cell from Argo-Anleg enables a completely energy-self-sufficient stay on the water for several days with a daily travel time of four hours.