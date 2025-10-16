VESSEL REVIEW | Hippocampe – French tour operator acquires 18-metre newbuild for coastal trips

French family-owned maritime tour company Croisières Alizé recently welcomed a new sightseeing vessel to its fleet.

Hippocampe (“Seahorse”) was built by ODC Marine for operation out of La Rochelle on France’s Atlantic coast. She will serve daily sightseeing cruises Fort Boyard and Île d’Aix.

“She will focus on coastal excursions and passenger transport, providing travellers with a smooth, comfortable, and scenic experience at sea,” Stéphane Gonnetand, co-Founder and CEO of ODC Marine, told Baird Maritime.

“Optimised for short- and medium-range routes, she combines reliability, efficiency, and passenger comfort, making her perfectly suited to the demands of modern coastal tourism.”

Gonnetand said Hippocampe represents a new generation of aluminium passenger vessels that combine contemporary design, acoustic comfort, and universal accessibility within a compact yet highly efficient platform.