VESSEL REVIEW | Flirty Flamingo – Catamaran tourist shuttles to serve Royal Caribbean's private resort in the Bahamas

Construction of the vessels took place at the facilities of Wight Shipyard in the UK, while final outfitting was undertaken by Wight Shipyard's parent company OCEA in France. Design work on the vessels was provided by One2Three Naval Architects based in New South Wales, Australia.

“The vessels were specifically designed to suit multiple different boarding arrangements, including bow and side boarding, to cater for docking at the various required locations,” One2Three told Baird Maritime. “The vessel deck heights were set to facilitate ease of passenger transfer between the vessel and shore.

“The design is visually pleasing and has eye-catching decals, despite being of minimal and lightweight composition. The lightweight design also minimises fuel consumption and operating costs.”