VESSEL REVIEW | Encounter Flowers and Birds – Fast tour boat for operation in China's Shengsi Islands

A new high-speed sightseeing vessel has commenced operational sailings off the city of Zhoushan in Zhejiang province in Eastern China.

Encounter Flowers and Birds (相遇花鸟; Xiangyu Huaniao) was built by Zhejiang Kailing Shipyard for operation in the Shengsi Islands in the East China Sea off Zhoushan by Shengsi County Tongzhou Passenger Steamship. Design work was undertaken by the Wuhan Institute of Technology Shipbuilding in compliance with China Classification Society rules.

The vessel is named after Huaniao (which also translates to “Flower and Bird Island”), the northernmost island in the Shengsi Archipelago and one of her two main destinations.