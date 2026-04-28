VESSEL REVIEW | Emerald Clipper – Catamaran providing enhanced passenger views for whale-watching in Washington's Puget Sound

Seattle-based tour operator FRS Clipper has taken delivery of a new catamaran vessel built by Mavrik Marine of La Conner, Washington.

The 103-foot (31.4-metre), all-aluminium Emerald Clipper was designed by One2Three Naval Architects of Australia in compliance with US Coast Guard Subchapter T requirements. She will be operated out of Seattle on whale-watching excursions in Puget Sound and the Juan de Fuca Strait, though the owner will also take the vessel to its base in Victoria, British Columbia.

“The vessel was designed to provide a maximum, unimpeded, outside viewing opportunity,” Bailey Shewchuk, President of Mavrik Marine, told Baird Maritime. “An elevated centre seating platform provides enhanced viewing for centre-seated passengers while all passengers can take advantage of the vast outside viewing capability provided by floor-to-ceiling, full cabin, windows.

“Forward looking, all passengers can also experience the captain’s view with windows between the passenger cabin and the pilothouse, and out to the bow deck. The full, three-sided glass cabin brings the outdoors inside, providing a comfortable, airy, passenger experience.”