VESSEL REVIEW | Compact recreational pontoon built for Spain's inland waters

Spanish builder Moggaro Aluminium Yachts has delivered a new electric pontoon to local vessel operator Guadaluxe.

The vessel will be used for entertainment and leisure trips, primarily in inland waters throughout Spain.

“This vessel is the largest pontoon-type boat ever built by our shipyard, with a length of 12 metres (39 feet),” Moggaro told Baird Maritime. “By pontoon-type, we mean that the hulls are cylindrical, and the platform connecting the cylinders, which supports the deck, is constructed from welded aluminium profiles.”

Moggaro said that, unlike the recreational pontoons that it manufactures under the European Directive 2013/53/EU, this model is registered as a passenger vessel, certified to carry 36 people. This then necessitated adapting the design to comply with commercial passenger vessel regulations.

“The vessel will operate in the dock area of the Guadalquivir River in Seville, carrying out one- to two-hour cruises with 100 per cent electric propulsion. It has been specifically designed to host events such as corporate functions, catering services, and private parties on board.”