VESSEL REVIEW | Caishi Rock – Electric sightseeing vessel enters service on Yangtze River

A new electric sightseeing vessel recently commenced operational sailings in the Yangtze River and other inland waters in Anhui province in eastern China.

Caishi Rock (采石矶号; Caishiji) was designed and built by Sandianshui New Energy Technology. The vessel takes her name from Caishi Rock, a culturally significant rock and popular attraction located in the stretch of the Yangtze River near the city of Ma’anshan.