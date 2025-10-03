VESSEL REVIEW | Caishi Rock – Electric sightseeing vessel enters service on Yangtze River
A new electric sightseeing vessel recently commenced operational sailings in the Yangtze River and other inland waters in Anhui province in eastern China.
Caishi Rock (采石矶号; Caishiji) was designed and built by Sandianshui New Energy Technology. The vessel takes her name from Caishi Rock, a culturally significant rock and popular attraction located in the stretch of the Yangtze River near the city of Ma’anshan.
The newbuild has a steel hull and a length of 26.8 metres (87.9 feet). Power is provided by six 118.27kWh lithium batteries.
The electric propulsion allows for quiet, low-emission operations even when the vessel is transporting her maximum capacity of 100 passengers.
Intelligent systems for added safety
The vessel incorporates safety features such as an intelligent fire warning system and visual guidance for emergency evacuation channels.
A dedicated cabin will meanwhile be used for medical treatment following emergencies.
Designed for regular trips and private charters
Caishi Rock will be operated on day and night sightseeing excursions as well as private charter sailings with catering services and even live musical performances.
The vessel’s regular routes will also pass near her namesake rock.