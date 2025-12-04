VESSEL REVIEW | Atlantide IV – Composite tour boat for operation in France's Calanques National Park

Classed by Bureau Veritas, Atlantide IV has an LOA of 18.2 metres (59.7 feet), a beam of 4.6 metres (15 feet), a gross tonnage of 41, space for 70 passengers, and a hybrid propulsion arrangement that includes a diesel engine and solar panels.

The diesel engine will enable fast transits between the two main stops while the electric operating mode will allow for quiet navigation in park waters.

The open seating configurations can accommodate sightseeing groups, while modular elements will enable setups for corporate functions or educational tours within the Calanques park. The accommodation spaces have been laid out in compliance with French maritime safety standards.